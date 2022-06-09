Search

09 Jun 2022

Pictures: Miles of smiles as runners got their thrills in Tullaroan hills!

Click through to see pictures by Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

09 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Tullaroan was the place to be as runners from all corners of Ireland - and beyond - tackled the famous hills in a series of events.

The seventh edition of the Tullaroan Marathon, back after the pandemic, celebrated with runs of all distances including ultra, full and half marathons, as well as 10k and 5k courses.

Early risers set off at 7am in the first of the runs, the Ultra (39.3 miles), along with the first batch of marathon runners. The glorious morning made life easier as runners tackled the various courses before crossing the line for their well-deserved medals and some refreshments!

RESULTS
Ultra Marathon
1 Alex Muhwald, 5:58:11; 2 Dan Arnott, 6:23:52; 3 Anita Barry, 7:29:21; 4 Tom McDonald, 7:29:21; 5 James Sheehan, 7:30:55; 6 Derek MacAssey, 7:32:28; 7 Eleanor O’Neill, 7:34:02; 8 Dec Mooney, 7:39:16; 9 Alan Ludlow, 7:41:23; 10 Jason Carroll, 7:41:24.
Marathon 9am
1 George Brady, 3:23:13; 2 Eoin Woolleym 3:33:43; 3 Christy Cahill, 3:35:41; 4 Michael Quigley, 3:37:48; 5 Angela Charlton, 3:38:27; 6 Patrick O’Meara, 3:39:16 ; 7 Conor Cleary, 3:43:54; 8 Lou McLaughlin, 3:44:55; 9 Tomek Dykiel, 3:47:03; 10 Joseph Kiernan, 3:51:09.
Marathon 8am
1 Deirdre Scott, 5:12:42; 2 Bregeen Murphy, 5:12:43; 3 David Buggy, 5:19:39; 4 Bryan Shiels, 5:19:39; 5 Mary Toomey, 5:23:37; 6 Eimear Hurley, 6:21:26; 7 Collette O’Hagan, 6:21:28; 8 Humphrey Moynihan, 6:23:24; 9 David Brady, 6:31:25.
Marathon 7am
1 Bernard Deegan, 4:00:20; 2 Eugene Winters, 4:28:31; 3 Elaine McNaulty, 5:09:11; 4 Liz Morran, 5:10:15; 5 Paul Comerford, 5:30:27; 6 Larry Rigney, 5:37:54; 7 Maxine Dynes, 5:49:21; 8 Susan Morrissey, 6:13:38; 9 Sheila Fitzgibbons, 6:16:06; 10 James Waddock, 6:38:05.
Half Marathon
1 Dermot Egan, 1:39:32; 2 Declan Behan, 1:41:03; 3 James Denn, 1:42:56; 4 Tommy McCarthy, 1:45:04 ; 5 Denise Molloy, 1:45:24; 6 Sean McCarthy, 1:45:26; 7 Louise Casey, 1:47:18; 8 Brian Whelan, 1:47:32; 9 Donal Murphy, 1:48:34; 10 Paul Larkins, 1:49:09.
10k
1 James Lally, 42:00; 2 Rossi Faulkner, 42:46; 3 Garrett Hynes, 43:00; 4 Ciaran Neary, 44:31; 5 Mateusz Twardy, 44:45; 6 Fionn Ní Cuirc, 44:47; 7 Peter Joseph Singhatey, 45:30; 8 Warren Deacon, 45:37; 9 Michael Molloy, 46:51; 10 Kevin Ryan, 49:12.
5k
1 Karol Makarewicz, 19:00; 2 Geoff Birdy, 21:24; 3 Layla Dixon, 24:12; 4 Ron Gardiner, 24:25; 5 Danica Sweeney, 24:44; 6 Izzy Aspel, 26:05; 7 Jonathan Lawlor, 26:09; 8 Noel Kerr, 27:01; 9 Sanita Logina, 28:23; 10 Millie O’Connor, 29:02.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media