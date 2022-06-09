Pictures: Miles of smiles as runners got their thrills in Tullaroan hills!

Tullaroan was the place to be as runners from all corners of Ireland - and beyond - tackled the famous hills in a series of events.
The seventh edition of the Tullaroan Marathon, back after the pandemic, celebrated with runs of all distances including ultra, full and half marathons, as well as 10k and 5k courses.
Early risers set off at 7am in the first of the runs, the Ultra (39.3 miles), along with the first batch of marathon runners. The glorious morning made life easier as runners tackled the various courses before crossing the line for their well-deserved medals and some refreshments!
RESULTS
Ultra Marathon
1 Alex Muhwald, 5:58:11; 2 Dan Arnott, 6:23:52; 3 Anita Barry, 7:29:21; 4 Tom McDonald, 7:29:21; 5 James Sheehan, 7:30:55; 6 Derek MacAssey, 7:32:28; 7 Eleanor O’Neill, 7:34:02; 8 Dec Mooney, 7:39:16; 9 Alan Ludlow, 7:41:23; 10 Jason Carroll, 7:41:24.
Marathon 9am
1 George Brady, 3:23:13; 2 Eoin Woolleym 3:33:43; 3 Christy Cahill, 3:35:41; 4 Michael Quigley, 3:37:48; 5 Angela Charlton, 3:38:27; 6 Patrick O’Meara, 3:39:16 ; 7 Conor Cleary, 3:43:54; 8 Lou McLaughlin, 3:44:55; 9 Tomek Dykiel, 3:47:03; 10 Joseph Kiernan, 3:51:09.
Marathon 8am
1 Deirdre Scott, 5:12:42; 2 Bregeen Murphy, 5:12:43; 3 David Buggy, 5:19:39; 4 Bryan Shiels, 5:19:39; 5 Mary Toomey, 5:23:37; 6 Eimear Hurley, 6:21:26; 7 Collette O’Hagan, 6:21:28; 8 Humphrey Moynihan, 6:23:24; 9 David Brady, 6:31:25.
Marathon 7am
1 Bernard Deegan, 4:00:20; 2 Eugene Winters, 4:28:31; 3 Elaine McNaulty, 5:09:11; 4 Liz Morran, 5:10:15; 5 Paul Comerford, 5:30:27; 6 Larry Rigney, 5:37:54; 7 Maxine Dynes, 5:49:21; 8 Susan Morrissey, 6:13:38; 9 Sheila Fitzgibbons, 6:16:06; 10 James Waddock, 6:38:05.
Half Marathon
1 Dermot Egan, 1:39:32; 2 Declan Behan, 1:41:03; 3 James Denn, 1:42:56; 4 Tommy McCarthy, 1:45:04 ; 5 Denise Molloy, 1:45:24; 6 Sean McCarthy, 1:45:26; 7 Louise Casey, 1:47:18; 8 Brian Whelan, 1:47:32; 9 Donal Murphy, 1:48:34; 10 Paul Larkins, 1:49:09.
10k
1 James Lally, 42:00; 2 Rossi Faulkner, 42:46; 3 Garrett Hynes, 43:00; 4 Ciaran Neary, 44:31; 5 Mateusz Twardy, 44:45; 6 Fionn Ní Cuirc, 44:47; 7 Peter Joseph Singhatey, 45:30; 8 Warren Deacon, 45:37; 9 Michael Molloy, 46:51; 10 Kevin Ryan, 49:12.
5k
1 Karol Makarewicz, 19:00; 2 Geoff Birdy, 21:24; 3 Layla Dixon, 24:12; 4 Ron Gardiner, 24:25; 5 Danica Sweeney, 24:44; 6 Izzy Aspel, 26:05; 7 Jonathan Lawlor, 26:09; 8 Noel Kerr, 27:01; 9 Sanita Logina, 28:23; 10 Millie O’Connor, 29:02.
