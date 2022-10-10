Pictures: Adam King gives Kilkenny a Big Hug

The new sculpture of Adam King's 'Big Hug' was unveiled in Kilkenny yesterday with Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald on hand to help with the honours, as part of Kilkenny Day celebrations. READ ON BELOW



Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick, Mayor Kilkenny Municipal District, Cllr. David Fitzgerald, Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald and Adam King at the Hug for You scuplture

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick said that the statue is a fitting memorial to the most challenging health epidemic in over a century.

“Our grandparents, who lived through the flu epidemic of 1919 could hardly have believed that we would face such a challenge, just over a century later,” he said.

“Despite the fantastic leadership of people like Tony Holohan as Chief Medical Officer and the local and national voices who did so much to reassure us during the Covid-19 crisis, Adam’s simple message rang through.

“At a time when local and national media came to the fore for a nation in crisis, Adam stole the show. His simple, yet complex message, showed us all the way that we needed to return to the basics of community, family and interpersonal solidarity. That is what, despite awful losses for so many families, got us all through.”

Director of Services for Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler said that Kilkenny always led in celebrating public achievement through the visual arts.

“From the creation of Kilkenny Design Workshops in the seventies, we have always led the way in celebrating human endeavour through art,” he said.

Challenging times

“This piece, created by Adam and produced by CDS Engineering from Kilkenny, captures a unique moment in time but will also stand as a monument to the struggles our county and nation went through, in the most challenging of times.

“Just as Kilkennywoman Vicky Phelan captured the essence of public emotion at a very difficult juncture in our public lives, so too did Adam capture the spirit of the nation.

“A hug, whether virtual as the times demanded, or in real life, as we all prefer, encapsulates our most basic need for support, nurturing and reassurance, which was sadly denied to so many at such a crucial time’

Project manager, Marian Flannery, described the day as momentous.

“The putting in place of any piece of public art is always a time of collegiality and we are grateful to all those involved in making this happen, Adam and his family, Kilkenny County Council and CDS Architectural Metalwork,” she said.

“We are hopeful that the public message of positivity will ring through and that Kilkenny people of all generations, but particularly of Adam’s generation, will see this installation as a symbol of hope. By sticking together, we can overcome the most challenging obstacles placed in our path.

FUTURE GENERATIONS

“Whether we are battling a future health pandemic or the sometimes daunting battle against climate change, Adam’s message is clear. We must stick together, hold each other tight and keep on smiling and being positive.

“Hopefully, our future generations will experience this as they walk, run or wheel along this peaceful stretch of our city centre green space.”