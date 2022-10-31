Pictures: Foodies flock to Marble City as Savour Kilkenny is a recipe for success

Downpours and strong winds didn’t dampen the spirits of food lovers this Bank Holiday weekend as over 50,000 people descended upon Kilkenny’s medieval streets to sip and sample their way through the Savour Market.

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival took place throughout Kilkenny from October 28-31 with an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs, artisan food innovators, world-class street food and artisanal cuisine, and cultural food-inspired experiences showcasing the very best of Kilkenny and Irish products, chefs and culinary innovation.

At Savour 2022 there was something for all the family - even the dogs with a new Madra Monday event with a dog show and dog-friendly activities.

Festival Director Marian Flannery commented: “We were delighted to return to the streets, restaurants and cafés of Kilkenny for our 16th year of the festival and celebrate our local food producers and eateries. People turned out in their tens of thousands for our market and demonstrations, and many more took part in culinary events hosted by our incredible partners in Kilkenny city and county. I’d like to thank everyone for showing up despite the adverse weather conditions and supporting this vibrant and crucial sector.”

Set in the heart of Kilkenny with the castle as a backdrop, the iconic market and Craft Brewers and Distillers Marquee were at the centre of the festival where over 80 artisan producers and street food stalls offered tantalising cuisine and refreshments from around the world.

Festival goers were kept entertained throughout the day by stiltwalkers Diva Dee and Monsieur Gusto, who braved the blustery weather for the festivities, jugglers and plate spinners Fruity ‘n’ Dishy and Karbunklis Latvian Dancers who performed stunning dance routines at the castle gates.

Savour Kilkenny Committee Chairperson Ger Mullally said:

“Kilkenny is a popular place to visit at any time, and we especially saw that this Savour weekend as 55,000 visited the market across two days.

“We’re thrilled with the response to the festival and would like to thank the local authorities in Kilkenny, food and beverage businesses in the county and all of the volunteers who helped keep the Savour magic alive!”

MAIN STAGE

On the Savour Main Stage, free drop-in demonstrations were as popular as ever where festival favourites and pioneers of Irish cooking Rory O’Connell, Kevin Dundon and Derry Clarke gathered crowds eager to gain culinary inspiration and discover some tricks of the trade. Savour newcomers Daniel Lambert, Kwanghi Chan and Gráinne Mullins brought in a new generation of budding chefs, and local stars Edward Hayden and Anne Neary entertained audiences with their riotous mix of cooking prowess and mischief.

Dining highlights included a Michelin Dining Experience in Mount Juliet Estate where guests enjoyed an exquisite tasting menu of the Lady Helen Restaurant’s most iconic dishes prepared by chef John Kelly; an evening of Tapas, Cocktails and& Salsa with host Brian Redmond of Dancing with the Stars as he encouraged diners to try out some basic salsa steps in the ambient setting of The Brasserie at the Hibernian Hotel; and a special Farm-to-Fork dining event using the very best of local and sustainable ingredients at Statham’s Restaurant,highlighting local ‘Taste Kilkenny’ producers through a menu crafted by Executive Chef Ken Harker and his team, and showcasing MADE in Kilkenny craft producers in a table setting curated by textile designer Zoë Carol.

As debate continues to rage about the challenges facing our environment and the economy, there was a new focus on building a sustainable future for the food industry and weekend discussions in the festival’s Sustainable Hub explored ideas on these crucial issues.

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival was kindly supported by local partners and sponsors.