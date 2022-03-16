Search

18 Mar 2022

Impressive 3 bed semi-detached homes in picturesque Kilkenny village for sale - see more!

16 Mar 2022 4:18 PM

- FOR SALE -

Comeragh Grange, New Road, Mooncoin, Kilkenny

3 beds / 2 baths / 105m2

ASKING PRICE: €245,000

Impressive 3 bed semi-detached homes in the heart of the picturesque village of Mooncoin for sale. Ideally situated within walking distance to the local primary schools, shops and all services and amenities.

The impressive layout offers family living at its best with the accommodation comprising of entrance hallway, wc, large sitting room with separate open plan kitchen/dining area, utility room with access to the enclosed rear garden.

The first floor has three bedrooms with the main bedroom en-suited along with a large family bathroom.

These wonderful properties further benefit from their high quality specification of finish.

Located adjacent to the N24 while just being 15 mins drive to Waterford city with easy access to the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny, Carlow and Dublin. 

These beautiful homes will appeal to first-time buyers or investor alike.

Viewing strictly by appointment only with DNG Ella Dunphy / Tel: 056 7786000

