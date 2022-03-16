Search

18 Mar 2022

Superb detached family home in sought-after Kilkenny City development for sale

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Mar 2022 4:48 PM

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

- FOR SALE -

3 The Hill, Weirview, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, R95T9X2

4 Bed Detached House / 206 m²

ASKING PRICE: €475,000

3 The Hill is a superb four-bedroom detached family home in the much sought after Weirview development, conveniently located just off the Bleach Road.

This property is in an idyllic setting on the outskirts of Kilkenny City and further benefits from a large south-facing rear garden, which is not overlooked.

Upon entering, one is struck by the generous proportions of the entrance hallway, the front reception rooms and the easy flow of the accommodation which is light filled throughout the day.

The location of this wonderful home is second to none situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within just 3km of Kilkenny City centre and also benefits from a host of local amenities including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and a selection of excellent schools.

Easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.

Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000 to enquire.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media