Superb 4-bed semi-detached family home in Kilkenny City at a great price - see more!

12 Seville Lawns, Margarets Fields, Kilkenny, R95W0Y7
4 Bed Semi-Detached House / 112 m²
ASKING PRICE: €265,000
12 Seville Lawns is a superb Four bedroom semi-detached family home in this much sought after development, conveniently located just off the Callan Road.
A spacious and meticulously maintained property which is presented in excellent turn key condition.
As soon as one steps beyond the attractive facade, into the entrance hall, the feeling of home is undeniable.
This property is in an idyllic setting and further benefits from a tranquil low maintenance rear garden, with paved area and side access.
The accommodation is light filled throughout the day.
The location of this wonderful home is second to none within walking distance of a host of local amenities including grocery stores, shopping centres and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.
Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000 to arrange.
