28 Mar 2022

New to market: 3-bed duplex in Kilkenny offers prime location and living - see more!

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 6:54 PM

9 Cloonbeg, Larchfield Court, Kilkenny

3 BEDS - 2 BATHS - 112m2

ASKING PRICE: €240,000

LOVELY 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX RESIDENCE IN A SOUGHT-AFTER LOCATION WITHIN EASY ACCESS TO KILKENNY CITY CENTRE. IN A PRIME LOCATION, JUST OFF THE NUNCIO ROAD. A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY FOR FIRST TIME BUYER/INVESTOR TO PURCHASE A VERY WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN THIS WELL-ESTABLISHED DEVELOPMENT.

No. 9 is an attractive 3 bed duplex apartment situated to the rear of the Larchfield development and looking out onto an attractive mature green area.

This is a good quality property which has been well maintained by its present owners to provide for bright, spacious accommodation and will make an ideal first time buyer home/investment property.

The property has very spacious accommodation with good kitchen and balcony area to the front, with a large sitting room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with the added benefit of a converted attic space which gives this property more scope than most similar properties which come to the market in the Larchfield development.

The property has been well maintained throughout and is ready to move into.

Larchfield is an attractive and well established residential development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroomed homes, situated in the heart of the city and across the road from The Village GAA Club.

This well-established estate is sought after in the market place and properties have always been very rentable in this location.

No. 9 Cloonbeg is particularly nicely located overlooking a green area. The development is just off the Nuncio Road and the Castle Road and a few minutes walk from the historic Kilkenny city centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.

This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc.

This property is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of city life within a private location.

The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services very close by.

Call Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire!

