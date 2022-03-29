Search

29 Mar 2022

Main street property in picturesque Kilkenny town for €145k - see inside!

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Mar 2022 6:25 PM

[TAP 'NEXT>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC]

Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

3 beds - 1 bath - 60m2

ASKING PRICE: €145,000

SMASHING OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A COMPACT 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE SITED IN THE HEART OF GRAIGUENAMANAGH IN LOVELY CONDITION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE AND SITED ADJACENT TO THE RIVER AMENITIES AND ALL TOWN SERVICES.

Location: The property is situated on the Main Street, sited adjacent to all services which Graiguenamanagh has to offer to include schools, library, shops, supermarkets, restaurants, GAA grounds, tennis courts and local pubs. With a backdrop of the majestic Mount Brandon, this property is a prime location within the beautiful town. The town is steeped in history with the impressive Duiske Abbey pride of place in the centre, perched on the banks of the River Barrow. The town is very popular with walking and boating enthusiasts and is truly a spectacle with unspoilt, breath taking scenery at every turn. The development of the town has been respectful to its history with barges that at one time lined the quaysides now replaced by pleasure craft. City life isn’t far away with Kilkenny and Carlow just a 30 minute drive and Dublin is easily accessed at Junction 6 on the M9 Motorway.

Description: The property comprises of a two storey, 3 bedroom townhouse residence. The property has been nicely kept and maintained and provides for all modern conveniences to include oil fired heating, PVC double glazed windows and has been very nicely decorated throughout. This would make an ideal first time buyer/retirement/holiday home.

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media