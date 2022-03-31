Kilkenny family wow the judges on RTÉ Home of the Year - click to tour home!

[CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO TOUR HOME]
Padraig and Gráinne Haughney live in an old shop that has been lovingly and meticulously converted alongside their three boys, in Ballyragget, County Kilkenny.
Built in the 1820s as a commercial property, it had been lying vacant for over fifty years before they purchased the premises and, over a three-year period, transformed it into a family home.
As the shopfront is listed, it remained, but was restored along with other original characteristics including the high sloping ceilings, beam and tie bars.
The family love the history of the property and how they have been able to turn it into a family home at the heart of the community.
Judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove had a lot to say about the property on national television.
They were all delighted to see a town centre building being brought back to full usability.
