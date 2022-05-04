Search

04 May 2022

Lovely family home in quiet Kilkenny City cul-de-sac for sale - click for pics!

04 May 2022 6:53 PM

95 Melville Heights, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny, R95 XVX0

3 beds - 1 bath - 80.5m2

ASKING PRICE: €320,000

Number 95 Melville Heights is a three bedroom semi detached family home positioned in a quiet cul de sac at the entrance of the development. This lovely house has all the ingredients of a fine family home: excellent location in an established and leafy development, well proportioned living accommodation and a large side and rear garden. Melville Heights was built by Melville Developers Ltd. in 1993. This beautiful home is presented in excellent condition and extends to 80.57 Sq. M / 867 Sq. Ft. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room and kitchen/dining room. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The front of the property is bordered by fencing with a tarmacadam driveway with off street parking for two cars. There is a compact lawn area and a wide gated side entrance gives access to the rear garden. The extremely sunny south west facing rear garden (measuring 40.5 ft W x 47 ft L approx.) is fully walled and laid in lawn. There is a mix of climbers, mature shrubs and trees planted in the garden. A patio area laid in washed stone is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. A block built shed provides additional storage space.

LOCATION: Melville Heights is superbly located just off the Bennettsbridge Road with all amenities on your doorstep. There are a number of excellent primary and secondary schools in close proximity including Kilkenny Project National School, St John of God National School, De La Salle Boys National School, Gaelscoil Osrai (Dalta), Presentation Secondary School and St Kieran's College. Kilkenny City Centre is a 5 minute drive away with its superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny Castle and park. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended. 

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

