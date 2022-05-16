Well-known Kilkenny residence, once part of ancient demesne, for sale - click to tour!

CLICK PIC BELOW TO LOAD NEXT PIC

Jenkinstown House, County Kilkenny, R95PW94

3 beds - 2 baths - 619m2

ASKING PRICE: €1,050,000

Sotheby's International Realty (Lisney) bring to market this remarkable and attractive 19th-century castellated house in the Gothic Revival style and positioned within 6.7 acres [2.7 hectares] of private grounds, once part of an ancient demesne.

Pleasant woodland walks can be enjoyed immediately adjacent to the gardens and medieval Kilkenny City is just a 10-minute drive.

Occupying the site of a 12th-century castle, itself likely thought to have replaced a yet earlier castle, the origins of Jenkinstown House are truly ancient.

The current manageable house comprising some 6,663 square feet or 619 square metres of accommodation represents a portion of an early 19th-century house. The remainder demolished in the mid-20th-century.

The present house comprises a comfortable three-bedroom family home with three superb and decorative reception rooms, a spacious master bedroom suite, two further bedrooms, a family bathroom and the oratory from the original mansion, now refurbished and used as a 100-seat auditorium theatre or function room.

Substantial restoration works were completed circa 2015 and the house has been well maintained since. Jenkinstown House is currently in use as a private family home with beneficial rental income from a glamping enterprise on the grounds from three Shepard Huts and also occasional rental of the auditorium theatre, either as a theatre space or as a wedding venue.

The picturesque position adjacent to the famed Jenkinstown Park woods quite irresistible. A solid timber gate set within a Gothic stone doorcase leads from the private gardens to a secluded Thomas Moore Garden [he wrote 'The Last Rose of Summer' in the house] and onward to the old demesne walled gardens and woodland walking trails.

Whilst adjacent to Jenkinstown House the main parking area for the walks is positioned away from the house and a high stone garden wall adds further privacy.

The raised front door leads into a fine banquet hall, some 40 feet in length and with two matching black Kilkenny marble chimneypieces. Enjoying elevated views the drawing room is a particularly fine room with decorative ceiling plasterwork, a marble chimneypiece and the Gothic style ornamented windows.

It leads to small study and stair hall that opens at ground level to an enclosed courtyard in the upper garden. The lower ground floor includes a pleasant family room with an open fireplace, a kitchen and WC. A spacious master bedroom suite on the upper floor enjoys particularly fine views and includes a bathroom and large walk-in wardrobe.

There are two further bedrooms and a family shower room. A laundry room and sun room are accessible from the enclosed courtyard. Suitable to continue as a manageable family home, possibly with scope for rental income alongside, or there is potential to possibly further increase the rental or venue income.

While not currently in use the restoration works incorporated two insulated recording booths and a studio room into the auditorium space. A Gothic style passageway hall links the main house to the auditorium. Current permissions allow occasional commercial use with access independent of the main house and there are four toilets, one with wheelchair access.

The Shepard Huts are not included in sale but are additionally available.

Nearby Kilkenny city provides boutique shopping, a theatre and an array of eateries, restaurants, wine bars and pubs. The 12th-century castle, a bustling crafts scene, traditional pubs, cobbled lanes and secret alleys all make Kilkenny special and combined with a lively traditional music scene, art and design exhibitions, popular seasonal festivals and Michelin star restaurants the city is enthralling.

