Wonderful country retreat in picturesque Kilkenny setting for sale - click to view!

Saddle Hill Farmhouse, Blessington, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, R95 FK27

5 beds - 4 baths - 224m2

ASKING PRICE: €650,000

Saddle Hill Farmhouse is a wonderful country retreat on circa 1.9 Acres / 0.77 Hectares of gardens, yards with outbuildings and two paddocks.

The property is superbly located in a picturesque and peaceful setting in the townland of Blessington which is in the parish of Thomastown.

The owners purchased the holding and then demolished the original derelict farmhouse and replaced it with the current property which they had built in 2005.

This is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a picture perfect and superior family home providing the ideal retreat to return to from the hustle and bustle of city living.

There are stunning views of Saddle Hill and on a clear day one can see the lovely mountains of Slievenamon in County Tipperary.

The property extends to 224 Sq. M. / 2,411 Sq. Ft. approx. and is laid out over two levels.

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, study/bedroom five, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/dining room and a home office. A large utility room and a guest WC completes the layout at ground level.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, four good sized double rooms, (two with en-suites and the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe) and a fine sized family bathroom.

GARDENS, FARMYARD AND PADDOCKS: Saddle Hill farmhouse is surrounded by circa 1.9 Acres made up of the gardens, paddocks and the original yards with a number of original stone outbuildings. The main house is accessed through a stone entrance with a sweeping cobblelock driveway leading up to the side and front of the property which connects to the front yard which is laid in tarmacadam. There is secure parking for several cars. The front yard is enclosed and is separated from the farmyard with the rear of the outbuildings which are faced in stone. The driveway up to the property is bordered on both sides with mature lawns, herbaceous planting and colourful flowerbeds. A sun drenched south facing cobblelock curved patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining or to relax on and enjoy the wonderful countryside views.

The garden at the front of the house is used for growing vegetables and part of it is in lawn. The parking area is bordered by a laurel hedge. Two vehicular entrance gates give access into the farmyard from a shared laneway. The original restored outbuildings consist of stables, cow byre lean-two carport and several other outbuildings. Most of the outbuildings have power and plug sockets. There is potential to convert some of the outbuildings for further accommodation (subject to necessary planning permission). A purpose built sand arena adjoins the farmyard and is fully enclosed with timber stud rail fencing. The upper paddock is accessed from the farmyard and the lower paddock is accessed from a vehicular gate which is adjacent to the entrance to the main house.

LOCATION: Saddle Hill Farmhouse is located in the town land of Blessington which is in the parish of Thomastown. The property is a 10 minute drive (7km) to the centre of the bustling market town of Thomastown. There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as tertiary schools such as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill, the Grennan Equestrian School and the School of Food. There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets including SuperValu and Lidl. The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge which date back to the 1740's and is a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club which remains one of Ireland's finest country houses is only a 15 minute drive from the property. A 25 minute drive will take you into Kilkenny city and 30 minute drive to Waterford city. The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. The charming town of Graiguenamanagh and the pretty villages of Inistioge, Bennettsbridge and Stoneyford are all in close proximity.

Viewing of this very special property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

