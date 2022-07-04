Search

04 Jul 2022

For Sale: An exclusive residence in an idyllic location within Kilkenny City

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jul 2022 12:54 PM

Fontenoy, Canal Walk, Castle Road, Kilkenny, R95 C3H5

5 beds - 4 baths - 269.4m2

ASKING PRICE: €925,000

"Fontenoy" was designed by renowned architect, Nicholas Fewer, and completed in 1997.

It is a unique and exclusive residence, in an idyllic location within 5 mins walk of Kilkenny Castle, immediately adjacent to the Castle Grounds.

A superbly spacious detached executive residence extending to C. 269.4 Sq. M / 2,900 Sq. Ft.

In times now gone, the Castle occupants and their guests from the gentry used Canal Walk as a tranquil and tree lined walkway along the banks of the River Nore.

"Fontenoy" is superbly located to avail of these walks, yet is totally private being enclosed by high limestone walls with electrified security gates.

The city centre is just a 10-minute stroll. Location, space, security and tranquility, "Fontenoy" has them all.   

As can be seen, "Fontenoy" is a unique property designed to give maximum light and airiness to all rooms.

The internal measurements given are for guidance purposes only as each room has its own distinctive space and shape.

The use of double height ceilings, open bridge effect landing and internal windows all blend to provide a truly gracious and appealing private residence in an unrivalled location.

This house is truly a "once off" with each and every room having its own special character, superbly designed to optimize the beauty of the setting by clever use of natural light and irregular shapes.

The property has solid hardwood doors, architraves, windows and skirting boards throughout with extra high ceilings and attractive timber floors. 

