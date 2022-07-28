Search

28 Jul 2022

For Sale - Substantial three-storey property in Kilkenny city centre at a great price

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

28 Jul 2022 3:06 PM

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS

16A William Street, Kilkenny City

3 beds - 2 baths - 84.2m2

16A William Street is a substantial three storey terraced townhouse built from new in 1998.

The property is presented in excellent condition and will appeal to buyers looking for a family home or a good investment property.

The spacious and light filled accommodation extends to 84.2 Sq. M. / 906 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen and a rear hall.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, inner hall, a generous sized double bedroom and a bathroom.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, inner hall, two good sized bedrooms and a bathroom.

OUTSIDE: There is vehicular access to the rear of the property under the adjoining archway entrance into Wesley Court. There is one designated parking (number 16A) directly outside the back door to the rear of the property.

LOCATION: The property is superbly located on William Street which is a quiet cul-de-sac street just off High Street in the heart of Kilkenny City. The excellent amenities of the city are all in close proximity including schools, shops, restaurants, coffee houses and cinemas and the Watergate Theatre.

A ten minute walk will take you to Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction where there are regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

Viewing is highly recommended. Call Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) for more!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media