For Sale - Substantial three-storey property in Kilkenny city centre at a great price

16A William Street, Kilkenny City

3 beds - 2 baths - 84.2m2

16A William Street is a substantial three storey terraced townhouse built from new in 1998.

The property is presented in excellent condition and will appeal to buyers looking for a family home or a good investment property.

The spacious and light filled accommodation extends to 84.2 Sq. M. / 906 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen and a rear hall.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, inner hall, a generous sized double bedroom and a bathroom.

The layout at second floor level comprises: landing area, inner hall, two good sized bedrooms and a bathroom.

OUTSIDE: There is vehicular access to the rear of the property under the adjoining archway entrance into Wesley Court. There is one designated parking (number 16A) directly outside the back door to the rear of the property.

LOCATION: The property is superbly located on William Street which is a quiet cul-de-sac street just off High Street in the heart of Kilkenny City. The excellent amenities of the city are all in close proximity including schools, shops, restaurants, coffee houses and cinemas and the Watergate Theatre.

A ten minute walk will take you to Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction where there are regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

Viewing is highly recommended. Call Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) for more!