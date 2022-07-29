This 160-year-old Irish church could be yours for less than €100k!

Would you like to live in your very own Gothic Revival Church, with grounds featuring flowers and trees?

Architecturally designed with its own tower, this historic Gothic Revival Church of Ireland church is located in Kildorragh Glebe, just outside Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, and is now on the market for €99,500.

Designed by Welland & Gillespie, architects to the Ecclesiastical Commissioners, the church was built in 1862 and has retained many of the materials from the original build.

The interior of the property is described by Daft.ie as a blank canvas waiting for the next custodian with vision and inspiration to bring out the very best that this historic site deserves.

The church is located on just over an acre of land, with excellently kept grounds. The property is noted for its beautifully crafted stone wall which borders the entire road frontage, and is a fitting signifier to the prestige and importance of this site.