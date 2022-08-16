Kilkenny property full of charm and original features to go to auction - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Sheloga, Sheastown, R95R5V0, Co. Kilkenny
3 beds - 1 bath
This charming olde-worlde style property is going up for auction soon on BidX1. They describe it as follows:
"Detached three bedroom house. Spacious and well-proportioned accommodation. Located approximately 6km from Kilkenny city centre. Extending to approximately 180 sq. m (1,937 sq. ft).On a site area extending to approximately 0.21 hectares (0.51 acres). Vacant possession."
The property provides a detached three bedroom house with gardens to the front and rear.
The property is arranged over ground and first floor beneath a pitched roof and offers off-street parking.
Online Auction Date: 16th September
Online Auction Date: 16th September
