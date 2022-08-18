Search

18 Aug 2022

Executive premium residence in Kilkenny city hits the market - see inside!

18 Aug 2022 4:14 PM

7 Rose Gardens, Kells Road, Kilkenny

6 beds - 6 baths - 307m2

7 Rose Gardens is a high class executive detached residence situated in a prestigious development of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom houses in Rosehill on the Kells Road, Kilkenny.

The property is located within walking distance of the historic Kilkenny city centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.

This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc. Rosehill is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of city life within a private and secluded location.

The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services very close by.

The property, on a large corner site, has been exceptionally well decorated and maintained throughout with no expense spared on the standard and quality of finish.

Constructed in 2006, this elegant home is presented in showhouse condition with the use of modern, neutral colours throughout and impeccable attention to detail in the choice of core design such as solid oak doors throughout, recessed lighting, high quality flooring, corniced ceilings, etc.

The property provides generous, well-proportioned accommodation with all modern conveniences throughout.

The property is approached from the road by electric gates with a paved front garden which extends to the rear to a very large, private, walled rear garden.

A splendid south facing garden completes this beautiful property, making it the ideal family home.

ASKING PRICE: €795,000

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire further!

