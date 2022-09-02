Search

02 Sept 2022

This incredible premium country retreat in Kilkenny is now on the market - see inside!

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

02 Sept 2022 11:36 AM

Abhainn Rí, Ennisnag, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, R95 R264

5 beds - 5 baths - 396m2

Abhainn Rí s a premium country home on c.79 acres, set in the heart of County Kilkenny.

This unique country retreat is superbly located in a picturesque and peaceful setting in the townland of Ennisnag which is in the parish of Stoneyford.

The property was built by the owners and completed in 2010 to an extremely high specification and standard with incredible attention to detail.

The architecture is timeless, complementing the peaceful setting and possesses flexibility of internal arrangement, clean lines, airiness and all the creature comforts of a classic home.

This home has been well maintained and is presented in walk-in condition. The internal layout which extends to 396 Sq. M. / 4,263 Sq. Ft. (approx.) and has been designed to take full advantage of its mature setting with all the reception rooms, kitchen and bedrooms enjoying the views of the mature gardens, paddocks and the surrounding countryside.

The house is filed with natural light, perfectly proportioned and beautifully designed with fine details and creative touches creating an enduring high quality interior.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other creating a great flow for living and entertaining. The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, drawing/dining room, study/home office, sitting room, family room, kitchen/breakfast room, pantry and a utility room. A shower room/guest WC completes the layout at ground floor level.

The accommodation at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area off which are five generous sized bedrooms (three with en-suites and the master with a dressing room suite). A family bathroom and a walk-in hot press completes the layout at this level.

GARDENS, PADDOCKS AND WOODLAND: Abhainn Rí is surrounded by circa 79 Acres / 31.97 Hectares made up of garden, paddocks and woodland. The property is accessed from the road through a timber post and rail entrance with a sweeping tarmacadam driveway flanked on both sides by mature, trees hedging and lawns. Post and rail fencing separate the gardens from the paddocks surrounding the property. There is a good selection of mature trees planted throughout the gardens along with flowerbeds to the front and side of the house.

There is parking for several cars along with a carport to the rear which is accessed at lower ground level. A plant room also at this level houses a high pressured water system for the house. A large patio area to the rear of the property is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining or to relax and enjoy the lovely countryside views. Equestrian facilities are situated close to the house comprising two block-built stables with an adjoining shed, small open hay barn and a service yard area. There is river frontage access to the King's River from one of the paddocks and also along the boundary of the woodland.

LOCATION: Abhainn Ri is superbly located only a two-minute drive from the pretty village of Stoneyford. There are many amenities in Stoneyford village, including Scoil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard's Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe's convenience store. Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club and many activities operating out of the popular community centre, with its adjacent grass pitch, walking track and children's play area.

The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge. The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is less than a ten-minute drive away. A five-minute drive will take you to Junction 9 of the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford city (35 minutes), Carlow (25 minutes) and Dublin (1 hour 30 minutes).

ASKING PRICE: €1,400,000

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

