PROPERTY: Renovator's dream in Portlaoise for €150,000

A rare chance to buy a large Laois town centre period house has appeared on the market, and it is just €150,000.

6 Millview, Ridge Road, Portlaoise has the quietest neighbours possible, a protected historic graveyard that can never be built upon on one side, and Mill View Memorial Park across the road.

The four bedroom semi-detached house was once the spic and span home of the late Portlaoise Town Councillor Kathleen O'Brien who also proudly kept her beloved town clean as a member of Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

It has been vacant for two years and is now partially gutted with no internal ceilings, hence the attractive low price.

A renovator's dream, it has large side and rear gardens, some original beautiful fireplaces, tall ceilings and large windows, solid wooden doors with brass handles and wooden floorboards.

The house also has a large workshop in the back garden.

Hume Auctioneers describe it as "one of the signature period properties of Portlaoise".

"The property has recently been prepared for renovation with extensive work complete in preparing the property for complete and total refurbishment. Stripped back and ready to put your own stamp on, this is a magnificent project at an affordable price. This property offers great convenience superbly located adjacent to the town centre with all amenities within walking distance.

"Boasting all the essentials of a family home with garden and attractive features. With four good sized bedrooms, 2 receptions and a massive garden, this beautiful house is ideal for the growing family. Having been vacant for over two years, the project may be suitable for the vacant home renovation grant," the auctioneers state.

