Property with paddock, stone outbuildings and apartment for sale in Kilkenny - see pics!

Brandon House, Ballygub, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, R95 K7C2

** Open Viewing Wednesday 14th September from 6pm to 7pm and Saturday 17th September from 3.15pm to 4.15pm **

Brandon House is a wonderful countryside retreat on circa 1.73 Acres / 0.7 Hectares of secluded gardens, adjoining paddock and a range of stone outbuildings and a mezzanine apartment.

The property is located in a picturesque and peaceful county setting close to the pretty village of Inistioge in Country Kilkenny.

Brandon Hill commands a presence between Inistioge and Graiguenamanagh and can been seen from Brandon House.

This is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a picture-perfect traditional farmhouse providing the ideal retreat to return to from the hustle and bustle of city living.

The property extends to 175 Sq. M. / 1,884 Sq. Ft. approx. and is laid out over two levels.

The layout at ground level comprises porch, entrance hall, living room, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room.

A utility room and a shower room complete the layout at ground floor level.

The accommodation at first floor level comprises landing area, four good sized bedrooms (main with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

MEZZANINE APARTMENT: The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, shower room and a large open plan living/dining/kitchen with a double height vaulted ceiling. A staircase leads up to the bedroom area.

GARDENS AND GROUNDS: Brandon House is surrounded by circa 1.73 Acres of wonderful and mature gardens with an adjoining paddock. The property is accessed from the road through electronic gates down a shared tarmacadam driveway with pillar street lighting. Wrought-iron gates at the end of the shared driveway lead into Brandon House. The mature trees create a lovely first impression as you approach the farmhouse. The lower yard consists of two rows of lovely stone outbuildings, some of which have been renovated and are complete with power and plumbing. There is access to the front paddock area from the lower yard. The sun drenched south facing middle yard has a feature raised water pond with a paved and gravel patio area which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

Most of the outbuildings here have been renovated to a very good standard of finish. There is parking for several cars. A lovely stone wall sets a lovely backdrop and separates the middle yard from the garden area directly in front of the main house. A raised patio area is positioned outside the front door of the house and can also be accessed from two set of French doors from the sitting room. There is vehicular access to an original picturesque share laneway which runs along the rear boundary of the property. There is access to a walled orchard area from both yard areas. A small Shebeen is hidden away in a wooded area at the end of the garden directly in front of the main house.

LOCATION: Brandon House is well located in the townland of Ballygub which is a short drive into the village of Inistioge which has many amenities comprising a supermarket, post office, three pubs, The Blackberry Café and the stunning Woodstock Gardens. St Colmcille's National School and Clever Cats creche and preschool are located on the edge of the village. A fifteen-minute drive (R700) will take you into the bustling market town of Thomastown which has several amenities including restaurants, pub, cafes, shop and supermarkets (SuperValu and Lidl).

Thomastown Train Station is on the Waterford to Dublin train line allowing easy access for commuters. A thirty-minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City (R700) and a fifteen-minute drive will take you into New Ross (R700) which also has excellent shopping facilities. There are bus routes in close proximity providing transport links to secondary schools in Thomastown, New Ross and Kilkenny.

Viewing is highly recommended. Call Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) for more info!