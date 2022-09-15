Large semi-detached property in sought-after area in Kilkenny for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR PICS
51 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City
Joe Coogan Aunctioneer brings this two-storey semi-detached residence (1002sq.ft.) to the market in immaculate condition.
Ground floor comprises: Entrance hall, living room, fitted kitchen/dining area.
First floor comprises: 4 bedrooms, 2 en-suite, main bathroom.
The property has PVC double glazed windows and oil fired central heating.
Front and back garden area with off street parking.
Ber Rating F.
Situated beside St Luke’s hospital within easy walking distance to local national and secondary schools, Ayrfield Medical Centre and a brisk 15 minutes walk to Kilkenny city centre.
