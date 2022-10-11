Kilkenny property in amazing location is an ideal renovation project - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Kilcross, Inistioge, Kilkenny
Farmhouse and stone outbuildings for sale on circa 9 acres together with 24 acres in one or more lots in the idyllic setting of Kilcross, Inistioge, County Kilkenny.
Accommodation includes kitchen/dining area, sitting room and two bedrooms upstairs.
Stone built outbuildings suitable for upgrading and conversion.
Overlooking the beautiful Nore Valley with a south facing aspect this property provides and ideal opportunity to create a new home in an idyllic setting.
Contact Walter Walsh Auctioneers (Tel: 056 772 4485) to enquire.
ASKING PRICE: €150,000
