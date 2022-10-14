Extended and upgraded Kilkenny city home hits the market - see inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

29 Emmet Street, Kilkenny

In today's market, a property like 29 Emmet Street is rare. No. 29 Emmet Street has been extended and upgraded, it has volume and space and it's all within walking distance of schools and the city center. Emmet Street can be accessed via Rioch Street or the Kennyswell Road.

It's a stroll into the City Centre yet has a large green area to its front. The property has private parking and a large rear garden with a storage shed. There's no need to think about extending as No. 29 has a fully planning-compliant two-story extension to the rear and a front porch added. No. 29 has had its electrics and plumbing upgraded along with a new central heating system, windows, and doors upgraded, and a complete renovation job was undertaken.

There's nothing left to do but move in. An extensive and complete cobblelock area to the front of the house gives private space and the added porch to the house itself gives an elevated and sheltered entrance. The front of the house has been replastered to give a finished, no maintenance finish to it. It's a very impressive finish and aesthetically pleasing to view. Stepping inside is stepping into a completely renovated and upgraded property. The original layout has been altered, with the ground floor bedroom that was opened up into a huge ground floor open space. The added bay window to the front is a gorgeous feature internally. A timber effect floor runs through the ground floor which assists with the feeling of the desired open plan layout. Integrated units and a magnificent fireplace with a cast iron insert really set the room off. There are recessed feature lights that again show well. French doors open directly to the newly constructed kitchen/dining space. The sheer volume of space and the manner its finished, are excellent. The space incorporates a utility and shower room all completed to an excellent level. There is direct access off the entrance hall to this portion of the house also. The light ceramic tiled floor adds to the room and contrasts with the light oak style fitted units, with integrated appliances. It's a lovely bright room with direct access to a southeast-facing patio.

The utility room has floor-to-ceiling fitted units with integrated appliances. The shower room is tiled floor to ceiling and has a corner shower. Upstairs there are three rooms used as bedrooms and a large family bathroom. All the rooms used, all double in size and have bespoke storage units fitted, some even wall to wall. The family bathroom is tiled floor to ceiling with an over bath shower. There's a huge attic space to this property so storage is never going to be an issue and access is easy to it. The rear patio area is covered in which creates a lovely useable all-year-round space. Above this area is another paved area and a garden storage unit. To the rear of this storage unit is another part of the garden area, that enjoys full sun and rear vehicular access, via the old Emmet Street car road.

ASKING PRICE: €270,000

It's important to recognize the volume of completed and correct space this property holds. There's no need to extend or upgrade this property. Its location leaves it within walking distance of all of Kilkenny city's amenities again, showing how location matters. Ring Fran (087 853 1850) to view this lovely family home.