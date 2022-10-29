PICTURES: Salsa dips at Savour Kilkenny!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
It was all Tapas, cocktails and salsa last night at the Brasserie Restaurant in Kilkenny's Hibernian Hotel for the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival.
RTE's Dancing with the Stars judge & KCLR96fm's presenter Brian Redmond was on MC duty with our own Siobhan Donohoe, but that didn't stop them hitting the dance floor to get the party started!
