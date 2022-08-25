Search

25 Aug 2022

Kilkenny designer Nicky Hoyne shines at Council of Irish Fashion Designers show

Fashion show images: Sasko Lazarov

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

25 Aug 2022 8:30 PM

Nicki Hoyne and her bags

At the Council of Irish Fashion Designers show held today, Kilkenny designer Nicki Hoyne's striking accessories shone out as investment buys. Nicki's family hail from Thomastown in Kilkenny and she launched her accessory brand in 2020.

She followed in 2021 with her footwear collection. She was voted the Irish Design Institute’s Rising Star 2021 and also won Runner Up in the Design & Craft Council Of Ireland (DCCI)’s Irish Business Design Challenge.

She is passionate about creating meaningful fashion accessories that are fun and beautiful but most importantly, sustainable. Her vision is to inspire people to celebrate and cherish fashion not just consume it and throw it away. She hopes to one day have a fully sustainable fashion brand. 

Nicki previously founded award winning online accessories store, My Shining Armour in 2014. It shipped to over 40 countries and appeared in Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Grazia. Nicki is also a TedxTalk speaker and had her own successful podcast, The Hero Podcast sharing inspiring stories.

The Nicki Hoyne Collection is designed in Ireland and is handmade in Spain by master craftspeople. All materials are sourced within Europe as close as possible to the factory. The brand's factories are Leather Working Group (LWG) certified and their recycled materials are certified Global Recycled Standard.

Nicki continues to research and improve her label's practices in pursuit of becoming a fully sustainable brand. She currently has a pop up store in Kildare Village until September 14, and has also featured in the Brown Thomas Create event that supports Irish designers.

Her designs are available from www.nickihoyne.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media