Search

19 Aug 2022

Pictures: Audience enthralled by Inistioge's eels as local water heritage celebrated

Click to see pictures by Harry Reid

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

19 Aug 2022 1:36 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Nore Vision kickstarted its Heritage Week series of events in Inistioge on a sunny Tuesday morning, with an event focusing on the eels of the River Nore with scientist Dr Robert Cruikshanks.

Dr Cruikshanks is a Fisheries Research Technician at Inland Fisheries Ireland in Citywest. He has worked for over 12 years on the National Eel Monitoring Programme and more recently has also been a contributor on the organisation’s Scientific Eel Fishery Programme. *READ ON BELOW*


His work encompasses the majority of the eel’s lifecycle and he has sampled rivers and lakes throughout Ireland in his study of the species, along with investigations into eel health, ageing and growth.

Over the past two summers, Nore Vision volunteers have been involved in a citizen science project monitoring the presence of elvers (young eels) at a number of sites between Thomastown and Inistioge. The monitoring is twice weekly and will finish at the end of August.

The information gathered assists the scientists in formulating their next steps in their monitoring programme which is carried out on the Suir, the Nore and the Barrow. The event was very well attended and Robert enthralled everyone with his passion and knowledge.

Everyone had an opportunity to age an eel - and some did better that others, as this is tricky. The event finished with a coffee and scone in the lovely Blackberry Café where the chat continued. Organiser Mags Morrissey was delighted with the event.

“It’s really great to see people of all ages interested and learning about our natural heritage,” she said. “Heritage Week is one of my favourite weeks of the year as there is something for everyone.”

The event was supported by Local Authority Water Programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media