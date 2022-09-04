Cois Nore teams up with Ring A Link to provide access to services to people living outside Kilkenny City

Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre has linked in with the rural transport service Ring-a-Link to provide a transport option that will allow people living in the rural areas of Kilkenny and who do not have transport to be able to access the services

available at the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny City.

The Ring-a-link bus will collect Cois Nore clients from home and bring them to the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in the morning and will return to collect them at lunchtime.

Cois Nore will schedule appointments to suit the days the bus is collecting in the rural areas as follows:

TUESDAY

Route 1

• A - Callan

• B - Ballingarry

• C - Kilmanagh

• D - Ballycallan

• E - Tullaroan

Route 2

• A - Galmoy

• B - Urlingford

• C - Crosspatrick

• D - Gathabawn

• E - Cullohill

• F - Lisdowney

• G - Freshford

THURSDAY

• A - Hugginstown

• B - Ballyhale

• C - Kilmoganny

• D - Knocktopher

• E - Dunnamaggin

• F - Kells

• G – Stoneyford

• H - Danesfort

FRIDAY

• Paulstown

• B - Gowran

• C - Goresbridge

• D - Johnswell

• E - Freneystown

How to avail if the service

• You must first register with the Ring a Link service. You can do this online at www.ringalink.ie;

• You must be registered as a client of Cois Nore to avail of our cancer support services www.coisnore.ie . Our services are free of charge.

• Ask Cois Nore to arrange an appointment for you on the day that the bus is collecting in your area and let them know that you will be booking the Ring a link service;

• Contact Ring a Link when you have your appointment booked with Cois Nore and book your place on the bus for the relevant day. Let them know you will be going to Cois Nore (Walkin St, Kilkenny);

• The bus will collect you from home and drop you at the Cois Nore Centre;

• The service is free if you have a free travel pass otherwise the cost (payable to Ring a Link) is €4 for a return journey.