Premium Kilkenny property with sweeping countryside views for sale - see pics!

Beechfield, Bawnskeha, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

Beechfield is a substantial detached family home standing proudly on circa 1.7 Acres / 0.69 Hectares of mature landscaped gardens.

The property was built by the owners in 2009 to an extremely high standard and will appeal to a buyer looking for a quality family home convenient to all local amenities.

Beechfield is well located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Bawnskeha which is in the parish of Thomastown.

The internal layout extends to 229 Sq. M. / 2,465 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over two levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting, with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying lovely views of the garden and the surrounding countryside.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms opening into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, sitting room, sunroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a guest WC.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, four generous sized double bedrooms (two with en-suites and the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe) A well appointed family bathroom completes the layout at this level.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Beechfield is surrounded by mature and private gardens which extend to circa 1.7 Acres / 0.69 Hectares. The property is accessed through a cut-stone entrance with decorative wrought-iron electric gates.

A cut-stone wall runs along the boundary line with the road. A sweeping tarmacadamed driveway is bordered by manicured lawns. There is extensive parking to the front and rear of the property for several cars.

The rear garden is laid in lawn and is ideal as a secure children's play area. A paved patio area accessed from the sunroom is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A large detached double garage (measuring 550 Sq. Ft. / 51 Sq. M. approx.) is positioned to the side of the property.

The garage has a vehicular roller door to the front and pedestrian door to the side along with two windows to the side and rear. There is power and plug sockets and the oil burner is housed in the garage.

LOCATION: Beechfield is well located in the townland of Bawnskeha which is only 5km from the market town of Thomastown.

There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including the train station, good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as tertiary schools such as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill, the Grennan Equestrian School and the School of Food. There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets including SuperValu and Lidl.

The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge which date back to the 1740's and is a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike.

Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club which remains one of Ireland's finest country houses is only a five minute drive from the property.

A twenty minute drive will take you into Kilkenny city and 30 minute drive to Waterford city.

The charming villages of Inistioge, Bennettsbridge, Stoneyford and Kells are all in close proximity.

ASKING PRICE: €550,000

Viewing of this fine home is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!