ALERT: Water outage planned for Kilkenny villages

ALERT
Due to reservoir maintenance, water will be off tomorrow (Wednesday 2) for certain areas of rural Kilkenny.
Areas affected will be Kilmoganny, Dunamaggin, Ballintee and Baursoob.
The outage will last from approximately 9.30am to 4 pm.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
