02 Dec 2021

WATCH: Kilkenny's Mayor & Special Guests invite you to...

The Mayor's Christmas Concert 2021

Siobhan Donohoe

siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie

A huge line up of some of Kilkennys finest musicians will hit the stage at The Watergate Theatre on Wednesday, for The Mayors Christmas Concert in a bid to raise funds for local people in need at Christmas.

The lineup includes: The Kilkennys, Sola, Davey Long, Tomas Jackman, Gwen Blanch and Alizes School of Singing. Two exciting additions to the line up are Rachael Farrell who is a finalist in RTE's Last Singer Standing and a surprise make over from Carol Knox who was a finalist in RTE's Glow Up Ireland contest. The night will be MC'd by Edwina Grace and Edward Hayden.

The Mayor's Christmas Concert  takes place in The Watergate Theatre next Wednesday, December 8. Doors open at 7pm with the first act on at 7:30. Tickets are €18 and are on sale at www.watergatetheatre.com or in person/over the phone at the box office on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3-6pm.

This year all funds raised will go into the Mayor's Christmas Fund and will be presented to Kilkenny’s Lions Club who will distribute it to St Vincent DePaul and local charity organisations.

