WATCH: Colin Ahern calls for hospitality supports to remain as sector gets set to reopen

In the fourth video of our #KilkennyBackinBusiness series, Kilkenny People catches up with Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel General Manager Colin Ahern.

Ahern reflects on a "particularly difficult" fourteen months in the hospitality industry.

"The industry itself will take a number of years to recover," Ahern told Kilkenny People.

"At present we're looking forward to reopening, to planning, to having customers and staff back."

The Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel General Manager looks forward to greeting Irish guests in 2021 before welcoming tourism from abroad again when travel restrictions ease.

"The tourism and hospitality industry is a pillar industry for Ireland's economy," Ahern said.

"It has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic but there are opportunities for this industry to be one of the leading lights coming out of it.

"To do so it's going to need to be supported in the short-term and we hope to rebuild a thriving industry."

Stay tuned for further videos in the #KilkennyBackinBusiness series where, beginning tomorrow, we will be chatting to local business owners in a range of different sectors.