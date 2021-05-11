WATCH: Michael Madden looks forward to welcoming customers back after turbulent year

Michael Madden Specialist Cars has been serving the people of Kilkenny for decades but the past year has been particularly tough.

Not only has the Bonnettstown business had to contend with the perils of a global pandemic and its devastating impact but Brexit too.

Ever-changing importation policy changes continue to wreak havoc on the company's ability to supply cars to their customers.

Despite this, Michael Madden remains astute and optimistic about the future, especially following recently announced Government guidelines that provide a clear roadmap for the return of business.

"Brexit has been the big one because of all the new tariffs and VAT on cars coming in and it has completely changed the goalposts importing cars," he said.

"The starter buyer has been affected dramatically. Our key market was the starter buyer and that market is now gone because parents can't afford to buy the newer VAT qualifying cars."

Madden commended the Council's pandemic rate rebates as well as the Government's Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) schemes but urges that supports must continue as the sector eases its way back into full operation.

The business is currently operating a 'Click and Deliver' service and all details about the range of cars available and the services provided are available on the website - click here.

Looking forward, when circumstances allow, Michael and the team can't wait to see you again:

"Guys and girls, you've been supporting us for forty odd years and you're always welcome back here."