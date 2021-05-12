WATCH: Michael Lyng Motors are gearing up to fully reopen

In the sixth video of our #KilkennyBackinBusiness series, Kilkenny People catches up with Michael Lyng from Michael Lyng Motors.

Adapting the motor industry to the 'new normal' has taken a lot of work, but Michael Lyng is happy with how the Kilkenny premises adapted.

"Business has been good but difficult having to wear the mask, not being allowed to have people in, trying to do business over the phone, but we're happy enough," he said.

"Having worked under these conditions we're satisfied that we've done enough to keep our customers and our staff happy and safe."

The message from Michael Lyng to customers is one of thanks and gratefulness that the local community has continued to support the business through this trying time.

Going forward, the staff at Lyng Motors can't wait to welcome you back when circumstances allow.

"We have great deals, great offers on quality second-hand cars as well as great prices offered to those who want to trade in."

