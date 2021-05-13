WATCH: Langtons are ready, willing and able to get back to business in Kilkenny

In the seventh video of our #KilkennyBackinBusiness series, Kilkenny People catches up with Eddie Langton, Director of Langton's in Kilkenny.

To adapt over the last fourteen months the business have had to substantially change their models to keep in touch with customers but they've turned it into a success.

"We offer a take-out business now, we didn't have one before. We went hard on things like afternoon tea and takeaway tea services as well as corporate catering," Eddie told our Brand Ambassador Siobhan Donohoe.

Now that Langton's array of services from dining to hospitality have set dates for re-opening, the future is looking up.

"It's the dates that we were looking for. So now we're starting to engage with staff to plan on getting them rostered back.

"Outdoor dining and the hotel are returning at set dates in June so now we can work around them.

"We look forward to moving indoors too when it is safe and advisable to do so."

The message from Eddie Langton and the team is that they cannot wait to welcome customers back, just to have people walk through the place, bring a bit of life back.

"In the meantime, outdoor dining looks like it's going to be the way this Summer," Eddie said.

"We cannot wait."

