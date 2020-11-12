WATCH: Tissues at the ready! The Gleneagle Hotel have us in tears with their latest Christmas video

2020 has been a challenging year for us all.

We’ve missed birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and more. We’ve missed time with our loved ones, and we’ve spent time apart. We’ve spent hours on zoom calls and speaking through screens. We’ve queued at the supermarkets meters apart, we’ve distanced ourselves from those closest to our hearts.

The Gleneagle Hotel aim to reunite people with their loved ones when the time is right to make up for this years missed moments.

In their new #MissedMoments campaign, they have highlighted the isolation and loneliness that has been felt by many across the world in 2020. We are all counting down the days until we can be reunited with our loved ones once again and make up for the missed moments of this year. The new video captures this and gives us hope for what is to come.

We're all in need of something to look forward to, now more than ever! With a Gleneagle Hotel Gift Card a world of experiences awaits – family breaks, self-catering breaks, couples escapes, entertainment breaks and the freedom to explore one of the most beautiful parts of our country.

It’s not what we have, but who we have, and when you’re ready, they’ll be here. Make up for the #MissedMoments with a Gleneagle Group Gift Card.

You can purchase your voucher online HERE.