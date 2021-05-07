WATCH: Chamber CEO urges Kilkenny shoppers to support local going forward

In the third video of our #KilkennyBackinBusiness series, Kilkenny People catches up with Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hurley.

Hurley explains to viewers the ways that the Chamber are actively lobbying the Government as well as supporting local businesses.

Kilkenny Chamber are a vital cog in the #BackinBusiness initiative as they seek to increase the effectiveness of local trade and commerce in the post-Covid economy.

‘We all have a part to play’ is the message going forward as local shoppers are encouraged to support local traders.

The Chamber Chats initiative also continues to serve as a great networking and learning opportunity for local businesses adapting to the ‘new normal’.

With many businesses thrust almost solely into the online sphere at the peak of the pandemic, it made sense that Chamber Chats’ most recent presentation was from Security Risk Advisors spokesperson Laurence Conroy.

Conroy gave an excellent presentation on the risks of cybercrime and how small businesses can reduce these risks.

For more information about the Chamber, to view previous presentations made at Chamber Chats or simply if you wish to reach out to the organisation, visit their website here.

Stay tuned for further videos in the #KilkennyBackinBusiness series where, beginning next week, we will be chatting to local business owners in a range of different sectors.