WATCH: Pat Crotty makes public plea to save Kilkenny's Smithwick's Experience

There are only hours to go now until crunch talks get underway between local representatives and Diageo surrounding the future of the Smithwick's Experience.

Kilkenny publican and Former Vintners' Association of Ireland President Pat Crotty is eager to remind Kilkenny people that it is still not too late to get involved by signing the online petition (linked below) and writing to Diageo directly.

"If people went through that effort it'd make Diageo understand how important this is to the people of Kilkenny," Crotty said.

"Please do it now!"

To sign the petition, click here!

If you wish to contact Diageo directly, click here!

#SaveSmithwicksKilkenny