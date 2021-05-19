HOSPITALITY HEROES: Lough Rynn's Ruth Conlon always has a warm welcome for all the hotel's guests

Ruth Conlon from Lough Rynn Hotel has been crowned one of Leitrim’s Hospitality Heroes, awarded by Iconic Newspapers and the Leitrim Observer.

Ruth’s warm Irish welcome and expertise as a Sales and Marketing Manager has not gone unnoticed. She is widely recognised for her attention to detail and always being on hand for your special occasion at the 19th century restored castle.

Ruth is known for glowing reviews from guests too, with one couple sharing this on Facebook about their pandemic wedding – “in spite of restrictions and all the difficulties we faced while planning our wedding, Ruth Conlon was always there to help and extremely accommodating! We managed to have the most wonderful fairy-tale wedding and Lough Rynn Castle staff played a huge role in that, for which we are forever grateful!”

Ruth has being working at Lough Rynn for the past 14 years. She said it was a really sad and emotional day when the doors were closed in March last year. During the pandemic she stayed positive by keeping in touch with her team, her lovely wedding couples and guests.

When Ruth is not busy looking after Lough Rynn Hotel as a top wedding venue she likes to cycle, run and zen out with some yoga. She highly recommends Leitrim’s outdoor activities and took up cycling after enjoying trails on the Blue Way. Stand up paddle boarding is on her bucket list but most of all she is looking forward to opening the doors of Lough Rynn to welcome all her guests on June 2 next.