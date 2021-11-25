Search

25 Nov 2021

It's starting to look a lot like a Yulefest Christmas!

Siobhan Donohoe

siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie

The Parade Plaza is a hive of activity this week as Festival Director Marian Flannery and her busy helpers prepare for the opening of Yulefest Kilkenny 2021.

Have you seen the fabulous Yulefest Kilkenny Selfie Moment Installation by CDS Metalwork located at the Christmas Tree on the parade? Make sure to tag #yulefestkilkenny when you take your selfie. It will be lit up on Saturday when the lights are switched on!

The festival begins with Santa’s arrival into the city on Saturday, November 27. At 2pm, the man himself will be boating down the River Nore, and cyclying up to the Parade. Watch on from the streets or join him on his Santa’s City Cycle, even bling up your bike for the occasion.

There will be Samba music, Digital Fire Street Performers and the 501st Garrison Stormtroopers. It’s the most wonderful time of the year so root out your Christmas jumper and welcome Santa to our Medieval city and launch Yulefest 2021.

