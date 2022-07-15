Kilkenny Cats are going all out for this year's All-Ireland

The Delaney family of De La Salle place have pulled out all the stops this year. John spent two days painting his entire house in the colours of his favourite team, a family tradition passed down from his father.
When it’s all over, what will John do with his masterpiece? "When Kilkenny wins, I'II leave the colours up for two weeks and then repaint it cream again," he said. Here's hoping that the Cats do get the cream in Sunday's All-Ireland.
Kilkenny goalkeeper Noel Skehan in action against Ned Rea of Limerick during the 1973 All-Ireland final
Dublin’s Hannah Hegarty and Kilkenny’s Aoife Prendergast renew acquaintances ahead of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final this weekend. Pic: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
