VIDEO: Step-by-step guide to the vaccination process at Cillín Hill, Kilkenny

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at The Hub, Cillín Hill, is now at full operational capacity as the nationwide vaccine rollout continues.

Vaccines are currently being administered for free to members of the general public aged over 60 with more age groups to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Though every vaccination centre varies a little bit in terms of staff size, booth numbers, parking allocation etc., the general procedure for people arriving to get their vaccine remains the same.

Kilkenny People spoke with Mairead Brophy, Access Officer with South East Primary, Community and Continuing Care, to let readers know what to expect once they arrive at The Hub:

“When you arrive at Cillín Hill you’ll be met by security men who will marshal you and direct you according to traffic flow, so that people who need to park near can park near.

“When it is your turn you will be seen to at a desk just before you enter The Hub itself and a security man will do a soft check there.

“You will show him your appointment details just to ensure you have an appointment and that you have arrived on the right day.

“Then once you enter the vaccination centre in The Hub you will arrive at a Registration Booth where again you will be asked to present your appointment details, identification (passport or driving license) and your PPS number so that you can be logged off the system electronically.”

“An information leaflet is given to you once you have been logged off the system and you will enter a queue to receive your vaccine.

“A member of staff will be floating around known as a ‘wellness checker’ to take any queries you may have in relation to the vaccine.

“When you get to the top of the queue, a vaccinator will call you to one of the ten booths inside The Hub. They’ll go through consent issues with you, eligibility issues and explain a little bit about the vaccine and what to expect post-vaccination.

“Once you have received the vaccine you will be directed to the post-vaccination observation area where you usually wait for about 10-15 minutes as a precaution and somebody will be around if you need assistance.

“If you do need assistance or require medical help there will be an isolation room that can cater for that.

“Once you've waited your 10-15 minutes in observation after being vaccinated you are free to leave the centre and head home.

“The entire process should take about 30 minutes from beginning to end.”

The Hub vaccination centre is organised as a partnership between St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny (of the Ireland East Hospital Group) and South East Community Healthcare.



