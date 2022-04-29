WATCH: Footage released of alleged burglary suspect in Kilkenny - can you identify?

Footage has been provided to Kilkenny Live of an alleged burglary suspect entering private property at Galmoy, North Kilkenny.

It is hoped that, although masked, the clothing worn by the suspect and their general manner may help in their identification.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to investigate three separate incidents of burglary that occurred in Kilkenny district yesterday.

See below:

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Barna, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday morning, 28th April 2022. Damage was caused to the property and personal property was taken. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday afternoon, 28th April 2022. Damage was caused to the property. Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, Gardaí are investigating another burglary that occurred in Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday afternoon, 28th April 2022. Damage was caused to the property. Investigations are ongoing.

A black car, possibly a Renault with 4 occupants, is of particular interest to the investigation team. It has been reported that another car might have been involved.

If you saw any suspicious activity, or think you saw anything that might help with investigations, please call gardaí.

Gardaí are also appearing for CCTV hard drive or dashcam footage.

Contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 0567775000 with any information.