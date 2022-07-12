Search

12 Jul 2022

Kilkenny musician releases new song ahead of All-Ireland Final

See preview below - link to full song in article!

Christopher Dunne

12 Jul 2022 4:06 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Young Kilkenny musician Sean Carroll wears the Kilkenny colours with pride for his new song 'Black and Amber Roar'.

The song, written and performed by Carroll, is dedicated to Kilkenny hurling.

Sean is hoping that it will give Kilkenny supporters a lift ahead of the All-Ireland Final.

If you'd like to listen to the full song, you can check it out HERE on Spotify or HERE on YouTube.

