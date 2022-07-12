Kilkenny musician releases new song ahead of All-Ireland Final

Young Kilkenny musician Sean Carroll wears the Kilkenny colours with pride for his new song 'Black and Amber Roar'.
The song, written and performed by Carroll, is dedicated to Kilkenny hurling.
Sean is hoping that it will give Kilkenny supporters a lift ahead of the All-Ireland Final.
View this post on Instagram
If you'd like to listen to the full song, you can check it out HERE on Spotify or HERE on YouTube.
Kilkenny players celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and New York at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Julie Meaney on a vintage Field Marshall tractor with Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach, Jim Dowling, Ted Malone, Ciarán Ruane, Shem Kavanagh and Pat Hurley. PICTURE: HARRY REID
Dáithí, from Offaly, and Frank Feighan, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy encouraging you to be #SunSmart this summer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.