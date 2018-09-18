WATCH: Emotional wellies tribute to farm accident victims at Ploughing 2018

An emotional wellies tribute has been set up for those who have lost their lives on farms at the National Ploughing Championships 2018.

As part of a project called 'Our Drive to Remember,' Embrace Farm has set up the exhibition at the Health and Safety Authority village at Row 14.

Pair of wellies from each county in Ireland have been featured, each carrying the name of a person who has died in a farm accident.

Throughout the 32 counties, Wellies have been placed in a link box attached to the tractor by families who have been affected by a farming accident.

These Wellies will be displayed at the Embrace FARM stand within the Health & Safety Authority Village at Block 4, Row 14, Stand 299.

Embrace FARM received its charity status in 2017, as part of the commitment to the governance of this it launches its first Annual Report on Wednesday 19th September.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed will launch the annual report on behalf of Embrace FARM in support of the work it does for the Agri Community.

