Kilkenny's IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall talks robots and sustainability in farming

We caught up with Kilkenny's IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships.
Jim was happy to chat with Siobhan Donohoe about all aspects of modern farming, from sustainability, robot milking to satellite navigation spraying the fields.
