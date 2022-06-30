WATCH: Kilkenny golfer Mark Power reacts to his opening round at the Horizon Irish Open

Kilkenny golfer Mark Power made his mark at the first round of the Horizon Irish Open in Mount Juliet today.
An excited local crowd turned out in force to cheer the Kilkennyman on as he carded an even-par round.
A brilliant birdie on the eighteenth has Power eager to get out there again tomorrow in a bid to climb up the leaderboard.
Listen to Siobhan Donohoe's interview above to hear his thoughts.
Along with the return of in-person spectators this year, the event will be broadcast to over 300 million homes worldwide
