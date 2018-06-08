Watch: Kilkenny fighter Myles Price ready for Belfast showdown

Kilkenny MMA fighter Myles Price is set for a showdown tomorrow night with Northern Ireland's Norman Parke in Belfast's SSE Arena, in the co-main event for Brave Combat Federation's Brave 13.

The local fighter, who runs and trains in the city with Team Ryano, is fresh from a victory over Phil Raeburn at BAMMA 35 in Dublin last month. Tomorrow night's bout is a rematch, reviving 'Magic' Myles and Norman's age-old rivalry.

The co-main event of Brave 13: Europe Evolution will feature Northen Ireland's own @norman_parke in a rematch against the tough English man @MagicMylesMMA on June 9th in Belfast. Don't blink! #BraveCF13 #MMA #BraveEurope pic.twitter.com/zUDofMyOaf May 15, 2018

A total of 28 fighters will represent 15 nations in the fight card tomorrow night. The fights will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Combate, StarSat and VodaComm in the respective territories apart from streaming across the official website of Brave Combat Federation.

The fight card also features two IMMAF gold medalists, Frans Mlambo and Ben Bennette. The fight card is also special for Straight Blast Gym Ireland for featuring multiple athletes alongside being involved in the championship title fight in the main event.

Gates open at 4pm in Belfast's SSE Arena, with first fight scheduled for 5pm. There are 14 fights scheduled.

