Video: Ryan Tubridy calls on Kilkenny to take part in Giving Light and Hope
The Giving Light and Hope walk takes place in Kilkenny's Mac Donagh Junction on Saturday, September 22.
A second event will take place the following day at 1.30pm in Oughaval Woods, Stradbally.
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy is encouraging everyone to register for the event and make a contribution. All funds will go to the Thomas Hayes Trust and Teac Tom. Registration is €10 with children free.
