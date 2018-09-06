Video: Ryan Tubridy calls on Kilkenny to take part in Giving Light and Hope

The Giving Light and Hope walk takes place in Kilkenny's Mac Donagh Junction on Saturday, September 22.

A second event will take place the following day at 1.30pm in Oughaval Woods, Stradbally.

RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy is encouraging everyone to register for the event and make a contribution. All funds will go to the Thomas Hayes Trust and Teac Tom. Registration is €10 with children free.