Video: Castlecomer the hub for Rás na Mban on day two

Racing got under way at Castlecomer Discovery Park yesterday on Day Two of the Rás na mBan.

At the end of a tough 71km involving two loops, Scotland’s Rhona Callander sprinted into Castlecomer to win stage two of Rás na mBan. Overall race leader Nina Kessler (Team NH )and Irish national road race national champion Eve McCrystal (Team Ireland) were among a large number of riders who crashed with ten kilometres remaining. Both regained their position in the main field before the finish.

Today, the riders face 110km of tough roads on stage three, which takes them to a summit finish on Mount Leinster.