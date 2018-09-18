WATCH: Kilkenny chef cooks up a storm in the 'Big Red Shed' at Ploughing 2018
Kilkenny chef Edward Hayden had the crowd in the palm of his hand on Day 1 of the Ploughing as he whipped up a "student-friendly" pasta dish.
Hayden, who is known to many from his TV appearances on Ireland AM was staging the cooking demo in the UCD/Agri Aware 'Big Red Shed.'
Hundreds of students and would-be students descended on the shed to get Edward's tips to avoid four years of baked beans in college.
He cooked chicken & chorizo pasta as an example of a meal for college students and there was a good crowd there all waiting to be fed!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on